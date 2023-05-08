Marjorie Taylor Greene's list of top 10 best places to make out

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 8 May 2023

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene's list of top 10 best places to make out
"I hear that MTG is a kissing machine." -PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

April Jiggle with The Scuttlebutt Review interviewed Sen. Marjorie "The Bachelorette" Taylor Greene and asked her how she is doing after her divorce.

MTG said that she hasn't been this happy since the night she took on a varsity basketball team in high school.

Miss Jiggle asked her to list her favorite places to kiss.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE'S TOP 10 WACKIEST PLACES TO KISS

1. On a trampoline in her secret attic hideout.

2. The backseat of her pimped-out Cadillac Escalade, with disco lights and a fog machine.

3. Inside an inflatable bounce castle at a carnival.

4. Deep underwater during a solo synchronized swimming routine.

5. On a spinning carousel, dodging horses and clinging to the brass ring.

6. Surrounded by vintage sewing machines in her eccentric Nazi grandmother's sewing room.

7. Perched high up in a whimsical tree house, above the enchanted forest.

8. Straddling a majestic Clydesdale horse during a wild reverse-cowgirl rodeo performance.

9. Sharing passionate kisses while soaking in a bubbling, champagne-filled Jacuzzi.

10. Furtive kisses exchanged in the cramped, turbulence-ridden confines of an airplane restroom. Mind your head!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

