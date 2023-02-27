A Well-Known Comedian Says "Haters" Hate Because They're Bitter, Non-Creative, Jealous Pieces of Shit

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - (Satire News) - One of the nation's funniest and most clever comedians recently said that the reason why "Haters" hate is simply because they are bitter, non-creative, jealous pieces of shit.

Zydeco Dupree, who has been compared to the likes of Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, and Chris Rock, says that he has been around "Haters" all of his life, and he noted that most of them stink like hell because they hate wearing deodorant.

Dupree says he recalls his high school basketball coach Martin "Bubba" Huttonwood, who boasted that he was a member of The Louisiana Mimosa Chapter of The Non-Benevolent Haters of The Ku Klux Klan.

Zy said that Huttonwood was one trash talking mothereffer, who knew more curse words than an Oregon lumberjack.

Huttonwood learned that what goes around comes around, when one hot July night while fishing in a mosquito-infested bayou swamp, he got bit on his arrogantly racist tongue by an adult female rattlesnake.

SIDENNOTE: Huttonwood never recovered from that snake bite and as a result he never ever uttered another word again. Like they say in Houston, Texas, "Pay backs are a bitch!"