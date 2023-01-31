HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Mexico’s #1 reality show, “The Housewives of Tijuana” has just won an Emmy for being The Best Foreign Reality Show.

The show’s star Josefina Delores Sanchez Johnson accepted the Emmy from her acting idol, Eva Longoria who is 47, but looks 46.

Miss Sanchez Johnson thanked the producer and director of the show Carlo Villapilla as well as the show’s hairstylist/makeup artist Lindo Capistrano, who says he is not gay, but only dates females who weigh over 200 pounds.

During her acceptance speech, Josey, mentioned a shout out to a man that she has been dating for several months, Spanish bullfighter Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, (El Gazpacho) who is considered the Tom Brady of Bullfighting.

SIDENOTE: "The Housewives of Tijuana" is viewed in 191 of the world’s 293 countries. It is also the favorite show of Eva Longoria, Jose Altuve, Kelly Clarkson, and Tony Bennett.