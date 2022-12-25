Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Hell On Wheels Is Her Favorite Cable TV Show

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 25 December 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Hell On Wheels Is Her Favorite Cable TV Show
"Handsome rugged Anson Mount is the much younger version of me." -CLINT EASTWOOD

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk writer Carolina Chipotle has just informed the TV viewing pubic that Marjorie Taylor Greene has just revealed that her favorite TV show is the excellently written building of the Old Wild West railroad western "Hell On Wheels."

Chipotle talked with Taylor Greene who informed her that the show's star Anson Mount is the sexiest, hottest stud on TV.

The GOP senator even gave Miss Chipotle her private cell phone number and she asked her to please forward it to Mount and tell him that she can be his, whenever his testosterone hormones get to raging and need a release. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more