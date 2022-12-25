Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Hell On Wheels Is Her Favorite Cable TV Show

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk writer Carolina Chipotle has just informed the TV viewing pubic that Marjorie Taylor Greene has just revealed that her favorite TV show is the excellently written building of the Old Wild West railroad western "Hell On Wheels."

Chipotle talked with Taylor Greene who informed her that the show's star Anson Mount is the sexiest, hottest stud on TV.

The GOP senator even gave Miss Chipotle her private cell phone number and she asked her to please forward it to Mount and tell him that she can be his, whenever his testosterone hormones get to raging and need a release. ■