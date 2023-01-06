Ryan Reynolds bitch slaps frenemy Hugh Jackman following “Don’t give him an Oscar” remark

It sounds like we’ve been there before. One overpaid Hollywood actor slaps another overpaid Hollywood actor in public, both of their publicity ratings sky rocket as everyone on the planet Googles their names for the latest news, and even their families cash in on the incident.

Reynolds and BFF Jackman have had a pretend rivalry for years, saying and doing things that would end most folk’s friendships like poisoning the other’s pet, sleeping with their wife and scratching the bodywork of their expensive sports cars. But things took a turn for the worse when Jackman said, jokingly, that Reynolds didn’t deserve an Oscar for some film he apparently acted in, and Reynolds took it to heart and brought his right hand across Jackman’s still smiling face.

Witnesses pretended nothing had happened and Reynolds initially refused to be answer questions about the incident though his untalented son tweeted “That’s the way we do it”. However, on reflection, Reynolds has sought to reach out to Jackman, whose having none of it. Reynolds has even checked into Bob Godfrey’s Universal Life Church Clinic to find God.

Meanwhile, the names Reynolds and Jackman scored more online hits that Trump and McCarthy.