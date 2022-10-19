Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Now The Most Eligible Bachelorette In The D.C. Area

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 19 October 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Now The Most Eligible Bachelorette In The D.C. Area
"Marjorie is one of the hottest and sexiest Republican women that I have ever seen!" -PRESIDENT BIDEN

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Since the word came out that Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband (Perry) filed for divorce, a close girlfriend of MTG's says that her cell phone rings with prospective suitors over 40 times a day.

It is no secret that a date with the hot, sensuously stunning congresswoman is one of the most sought after dates in the D.C. area.

Matt Gaetz, who used to date Marjorie, told GOPickly Magazine that the blonde babe certainly knows how to use all of the fine female body parts that her sweet mama gave her.

Matt smiled and revealed that he is starting to miss having intimate sexual relations with the sexually active blonde, more and more as time goes on.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Marjorie Taylor Greene

