Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Now The Most Eligible Bachelorette In The D.C. Area

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Since the word came out that Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband (Perry) filed for divorce, a close girlfriend of MTG's says that her cell phone rings with prospective suitors over 40 times a day.

It is no secret that a date with the hot, sensuously stunning congresswoman is one of the most sought after dates in the D.C. area.

Matt Gaetz, who used to date Marjorie, told GOPickly Magazine that the blonde babe certainly knows how to use all of the fine female body parts that her sweet mama gave her.

Matt smiled and revealed that he is starting to miss having intimate sexual relations with the sexually active blonde, more and more as time goes on.