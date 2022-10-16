Since Announcing Her Divorce The Very Sexy and Big Breasted Blonde Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Getting Over 90 Marriage Proposals Each Day

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 16 October 2022

image for Since Announcing Her Divorce The Very Sexy and Big Breasted Blonde Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Getting Over 90 Marriage Proposals Each Day
Marjorie was hot when she was married and now that she's soon to be divorced she will be "Sizzling!"

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Word on the streets of D.C. is that the soon-to-be-single again, Marjorie Taylor Greene, since announcing that her husband of seven years is divorcing her, has been getting over 90 marriage proposals each and every day.

Three single senators and one married one have said that MTG is one of the hottest, sexiest, and most fine-assed women that they have seen since the days of the sensuously blonde babe Carey Torrice.

Marjorie says that she takes it all in stride, but she does reveal that just in the past two weeks she has switched from wearing regular thong panties to now wearing string bikini panties.■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

