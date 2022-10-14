Now That Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Getting Divorced - The Guys Are All Over Her Like Ketchup On a French Fry

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 14 October 2022

image for Now That Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Getting Divorced - The Guys Are All Over Her Like Ketchup On a French Fry
Marj is 48, but her ex-boyfriend Matt Gaetz, says that she has the body as fine as an Italian sportscar

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk reporter Carolina Chipotle, recently talked with Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene of the Peach State of Georgia, about the fact that her husband Perry Greene has filed for divorce.

MTG, suddenly has lots and lots of guys, fellas, and men texting her, Instagramming her, and calling her and asking her out on dates.

Chipotle said that, Marjorie's new nickname is The Hot, Sexy Southern Belle of Dixieland.

Carolina pointed out that after seven years of marriage, Marj just suddenly noticed that her sensuously erotic body was hit by the so called "7-Year Itch."

And as a result she found herself physically and sexually attracted to a whole bunch of males.

SIDENOTE: MTG says that as of now, she will simply play the field and just go out with lots of guys and have one hell of a ball(s).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

