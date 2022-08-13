Is Melania the New Jackie O?

When JFK lost his top and his son, JFK Junior, saluted his father’s coffin and his mother kept the blood on her coat … Jackie O got married to a rich Greek shipping magnate because it’s hard to live as a widow without an income … so marry rich, baby. Love dies with the spouse, but money last her lifetime.

And then Jackie disappeared from the public eye.

Will this also be Melania’s fate?

If she dodges a bullet and does not go to prison with her hubby and some of HIS kids (not hers, just Barron is hers), why wouldn’t she leave the USA while wearing her spray-painted rain jacket and her son, with tons of money locked into secret bank accounts, and just go go go far away, never to be seen or heard from again?

People who are famous hate when they are no longer famous. Melania is becoming infamous, and the model and softcore porn star in her must despise being seen as someone ugly. What did she pose for all those porn pics for? Money? Fuck money – that’s easy to get when you’re around hideous but horny millionaires and billionaires – she NEEDS fame!

Making it all the way to the White House and First Lady was the top of her mountain. And now she must be afraid of falling.

Celebrities are like an unholy ass stench … the higher they rise on their own airy smoke, the harder they fall when they turn back into shit.