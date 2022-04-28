The Tits Tree Is Now Tennessee's Number One Tourist Attraction

STALE BISCUIT, Tennessee - (Satire News) - The Volunteer State was the 16th state admitted into the union back on Thursday, June 1, 1796, at 2:15 am.

The state is mainly noted for country music, Daisy Duke short shorts-clad hot, sexy babes, and moonshine stills, but it has other interesting attractions, such as the Bluegrass Museum, which houses over 737 fiddles that belonged to 403 professional fiddle players.

Tennessee is also the home of the shortest river in America, the What The Hell River, which is only 85 yards long.

Famous celebrities who were born Tennessee include Justin Timberlake, Megan Fox, Aretha Franklin, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, and three of the five members of the hip hop band, The Fa Shizzle Ma Nizzle Chumpz.

The home of Morgan Freeman also prides itself in having the oldest dance hall in the Northern Hemisphere (1808), Bubba's Ho Down Get Down Foot Stompin' Dance Hall, in Chattanooga, which has no A/C, no windows, and a dirt floor.

But the number one attraction in all of Tennessee, has just recently become the Tits Tree, which is located in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park curators note that people from every state visit it yearly; as well as tourists from 83 of the world's 196 countries.

A few months ago, a group of elderly, prudish-as-hell women wanted to put a bra on the Tits Tree, but a representative for the state told the old bitches, to go fuck themselves.