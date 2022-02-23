Can A Moron Identify A Genius?

According to the Daily Spitball Gazzette: No. A moron cannot make that kind of judgment. Quite possibly, a moron might believe everyone is a genius, including the moron.

How does one define a moron?

A moron does dumb things.

Be specific.

Specifically, it's like a moron meets the Queen of England, the nation's treasure. The moron forgets etiquette and walks ahead of the Queen, leaving her behind while inspecting her Honor Guard. The moron appears to be transfixed with the colorful uniform of the Guard, mouth hanging open.

Instead of reviewing the Honor Guard, the moron should be scooping the stables.

So if a moron called Putin a genius for invading Ukraine, it would not make Putin a genius?

According to the Daily Spitball Gazette, even a real genius would not call Putin a genius. Time will prove that the little guy bit off more than he can chew. Ukrainians eat nails for breakfast and hammers for lunch.

Ouch.

So the moron was wrong calling Putin a genius for invading a sovereign country?

The moron would probably also say drinking Clorox and Lysol would get rid of a pandemic, or that if you grab a woman by the pussy you can get away with it because you're famous. But of course, the moron would also lock children in cages, file fake tax returns, expect to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and fantasize about being elected president in 2024.

According to the Daily Spitball Gazette,, Putin is no genius, but the moron is a moron.

