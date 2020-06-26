People who voted for idiots are shocked that idiots are now running the country.

Bobbit Mcgee, 31 is shocked to see what the result of his 2016 vote has turned out to be.

'I voted for that chap, the one with the hair, and the wild staring eyes, and the issues with his pappa, and the small hands, because I thought that whatever else happened, it would be fun.'

Unfortunately, too many people felt the same as Bobbit, meaning that the man without a plan, Donald Trump, is now a man of stature on the world stage.

'It would never happen here,' said Englishman, Tarquin Smythe III, 'We all voted for Boris Johnson, the one with the hair, and the wild staring eyes, because I thought that whatever else happened, it would be fun.'