Ginger Knobs are more hyper-active than their stiffer Mousey counterparts!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Thursday, 21 January 2021

These Ginger-Knobs prove scientists are right, better to be a 'hot ginger' than a 'cool blond!'

(NOT EDITED) Swedish scientists have proven one thing about Ginger Knobs, they are mostly red-headed Nutters who love dunking in hot and steamy Ginger biscuits.

It seems a double dose of carotin given at birth, or inherited from mum or dad, adds more uncontrollable behaviour than those born with mousey hair, or even blond, who tend to have less intelligence especially after enhancing their natural hair colour with chemicals and bleach, which causes brain-cell-deterioration.

Ginger Knobs also tend to be more sexually abandoned and promiscuous than their more introvert mousey colleagues. As for Ginger-haired pussies, well they're a riot!

Famous Ginger Knobs include Paul Scholes, ex-United superstar, who banged them in with impunity even though he was born in Oldham (Where the fuck is that?). Rita Hayworth loved a good old fashioned Ginger Knob or two too!

Ginger Rodgers also knew how to tap 'red-hot-splits' on the dance floor with balding Fred.

Another famous Ginger Knob was Ginger Baker, he also banged with impunity, but that was on his drums, and instead of being attracted to Ginger pussies, he preferred giving them a bowl of Cream.

A leading blond Swedish feline scientist, Fru Johanna Johannsen, confirmed the fact that Ginger Knobs tend to be more hyper-active than other rare-breeds. However, she refuses to accept that balding men are any less active especially after stroking Ginger Pussies. The only problem is, they are a very seldom race only to be found in northern areas of Scandinavia where red-hot-Ginger-Pussies are worshipped like Gefion, a ginger-haired-red-hot-Goddess!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
blondesginger

