Dave Argue is a drummer in a local jazz band who enjoys punching out the beat in a big way. However, Dave is a little different from other drummers: he doesn't use drumsticks. He uses a number 5 spanner.

He explained that the sound he gets from using this tool is unique, and it adds dimensions to the band's sound. The use of any tool is unprecedented amongst skin players. Dave hopes he is setting a formidable fashion for other drummers to follow.

Dave is thinking of moving on to a shifting spanner, which he believes would produce an even more solid sound.