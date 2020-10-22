Woman Paints Painting With No Paint On Her Brush

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 22 October 2020

image for Woman Paints Painting With No Paint On Her Brush
Look closely - there's nowt on that brush!

A woman painter who was photographed painting a countryside scene, did so despite not having a single drop of paint on her paintbrush, it's been claimed.

Italian female artist Caprice de la Vienneta can be seen in the photograph above, posing in front of her painting, with not the slightest trace of paint on her bristles, if you'll pardon the expression.

The paintress was in the news only a month ago with regard to her astonishing ability to create works of art without actually looking at her canvas, preferring instead to either gaze out of her window, watch TV, or engross herself in a Sudoku puzzle.

Skeptics skepticized skeptically over this, and this latest claim, that she 'paints without paint', has added further weight to the claim that de la Vienneta is nothing but a fraud, and has played no part whatsoever in the work.

She is a bit dishy, though.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Artpainting

