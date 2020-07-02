What Is Donald Trump Trying To Hide?

The Fake News label used so frequently by Donald Trump for every dicey situation has educated the public to the point of prompting the public to now say, "Uh-huh, then it must be true!"

Evidence presented from different intelligence agencies about Russian bounty payments to kill American soldiers can't be denied by Trump - unless he was sound asleep during briefings, or just plain didn’t care. Sound asleep or not caring would remain a gross dereliction of duty.

Most recently, while talking to a reporter, Trump used the phrase, “From what I hear…” as though Trump was at a beauty parlor and overheard a conversation at the next station about Russia not making bounty payments for killing American soldiers.

Performing a fast tap dance, the White House produced a series of explanations, getting tangled up during the process: The CIA isn’t certain that the bounty payment situation is credible.

Wait one fat minute. Is the White House or Trump waiting for Rudolph Giuliani to come up with the correct from god to Rudy's ears truth?

The CIA found Bin Laden, not Giuliani, Ivanka, or Sean Hannity.

John Bolton came out of the woodwork to breathe truth to the rumor that, as the White House National Security Advisor, he told Trump about bounty payments back in February of 2019. The same John Bolton who wouldn't say squeak during the Senate Impeachment hearings.

"We're still assessing the information.”

Or,

“Can’t tell Trump anything negative about Putin. He’ll blow up, fire you, or ignore it, and call it a hoax or fake news."

So Trump knew about Russian bounty payments, ignored it, too busy tweeting that former President Barack Obama was guilty of treason.

