ANAHEIM, California – Trump’s COVFEFE-19 Flu has now affected the Wonderful World of Disney.

The Oxnard Obligatory Observer is reporting that over 85 Disney cartoon characters have been laid off including Jack Be Nimble and Lady Godiva.

One Disney insider said that he had never heard so much crying and whining since the day that Donnie Trump heard that his inauguration crowd was not 2 million like he thought but only 419.

Snow White was apparently so distraught at being laid off that the Disney cafeteria hid all the apples for fear that she would OD on Granny Smiths.

And Donald Duck was seen moping around with limp feathers.

Reports are that Sleeping Beauty has already found a job working as a pole dancer at West Hollywood’s Luscious Lady Lounge.

LaLaLand Daily is reporting that four of the seven dwarfs have started a lawn service company in Placentia, which is just northwest of Anaheim.