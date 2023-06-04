Burger King will rename their franchise Burger King Charles III, in England

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 4 June 2023

image for Burger King will rename their franchise Burger King Charles III, in England
Charles and Camilla are as happy as two woodpeckers in a plywood factory.

The powers that be at Burger King have just informed the public that they will be renaming each one of their 535 Burger Kings in Great Britain, Burger King Charles III.

BK said that they are making the name change to honor the newly crowned king of England.

When told of the change, the BBC reported that KCIII was extremely proud and yelled out "bloody, bloomin', spiffy mates, true dat."

Meanwhile the king's flamboyant wife Queen Consort Camilla noted that Burger King will be providing the royal couple with all the BK Food Items that they would like for the next 12 months. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

