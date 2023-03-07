How The My Pillow Guy Foiled The FBI

BILLINGSGATE POST: Any one who hasn’t seen Mike Lindell tout his new My Pillow 2.0 either is sleeping or comatose. With its new temperature technology, along with its My Pillow patented adjustable fill, your restless nights are over.

If you believed the My Pillow guy and his business was toast after the FBI seized his phone at a Hardee’s in his hometown of Mankato after a fishing trip last September, you underestimated the man.

In just another example of FBI overkill, three carloads of armed-to-the-teeth FBI agents cornered the guy while he was waiting in line for his 1/3 pound charbroiled 100% Black Angus beef burger with melted Swiss cheese and a robust mushroom sauce - all served on a toasted potato bun; along with a large order of Fries and a Pepsi.

The FBI agents were in full combat gear, including night vision goggles. They were backed up by a half-dozen tactical vehicles and two helicopters, in case Mike made a run for it.

It ended up being a total cluster f*ck. Once the My Pillow guy started his sales spiel, guaranteeing each agent two free My Pillow 2.0’s, a set of Giza Dream Sheets and a 3” Mattress Topper, the agents knew they couldn’t face their wives if they arrested the guy.

They settled for his phone and a signed coupon code which they could trade for the above mentioned items - with free shipping, of course.

Dr. Slim: “After reading this, I feel better.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. You look better, too. And I knew you would.”