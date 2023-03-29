Cocaine Is Found Inside a Shipment of Maracas From Mexico

EL PASO, Texas - (Satire News) - US Customs agents have seized an 18-wheeler truck with Iowa license plates at the Cesar Chavez Commemorative Bridge that was transporting an illegal drug.

The drug was "Sinaloan Smooth" cocaine, and it was found in a shipment of 900 maracas that were bound for the Happy Notes Music Shop in downtown Corn Shuck, Iowa.

One of the best K-9 drug dogs in the US Customs Department went ballistic when the door to the truck was opened.

The federal agent canine, named "Petunia," immediately let out a yelp that alerted her handler, Federal Agent Cletus Bittercold, that there was something suspicious about the very colorful maracas.

The driver was immediately tased, pepper sprayed, and handcuffed. He will most likely spend from 13 to 19 years in federal prison.

Meanwhile, "Petunia" was given two days off and rewarded with eight Kibbles 'n Bits dog biscuits.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The street value of the cocaine in the 900 maracas was estimated to be about $26.6 million.]