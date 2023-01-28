The All New Christ on a Cracker (or Jesus Cheese)

Ana Sian

Saturday, 28 January 2023

Taste the Jesus Cheese!

Catholics the world over are excited by Pope Francis’ new and improved way for his minions to eat their god.

Usually, the priest would stick a piece of hard … something (they called it a wafer or a cracker, but who knows with those people, all lies and blood and cannibalism) … into the mouths of men, women, and children (OMG! I bet that’s how the abuse started! Grooming via the tastebuds!) and they called it puppy love … no, that’s not it, probably something more divine.

But the taste was so bland! Jeeze, Jesus … get some flavor why dontcha?

So now Pope Frank (as his closest massage therapists can call him, but no one else!) has decided to put a little something extra on those communion wafers.

He won’t give away the secret ingredients, but it’s a white paste, very gooey and salty, and it will slowly drip down your chin if the wafer misses your mouth.

And Catholics love it!

Sister Mary Elephant said: “Mmm, my Lord never tasted so good! I stick him on my tongue and He gives me hours of satisfaction!”

Cardinal Pimplepopper commented, “The Holy Father has shot a sweet load right on target! I love having the Lord on my face – even in my eye, I don’t care. And He makes a great shampoo!”

And Pepe, the Guatemalan altar boy said: “It tickles!”

(I just puked).

So to the billion-plus Catholics all over the world, get ready to drop to your knees, open wide, and receive the Lord’s hot gooey sticky white paste – the Pope guarantees you’ll crave it every mass and all night long – and you just might be asking for seconds!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

