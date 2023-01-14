G. W. Bushwacker Writes the Latest Religious Hit

Religious Times News has reported that not just Trump and Biden have secret documents in their dirty laundry rooms, but older presidents also have a few classified napkins kicking around the tool room, the lounge, the Jacuzzi, the 70s orgy parlour, and elsewhere.

And who would you think had some of the weirdest? The Secret Service, the FBI, the DOJ can’t figure out if this document is bad or good. It was found near a strange painting of this president acting like a little child (cuz he is one deep down?) playing on the Oval Office rug with some crumbled blocks, flying a toy airplane through the air, having just crashed whatever the blocks once built.

That’s right, Mr. “Now Watch This Drive” and Mr. “I Am The Decider” himself … drum roll …

George W Bushwacker!

He had a song written in his own hand (analyzed by experts, possibly Antifa) in crayon, of all things, with what are believed to be “chocolate” stains on it. Experts were able to decipher some of the blurrier words – and heavily corrected the spelling and grammar – to reveal to the world this:

Jesus With A Gun

Jesus with a gun

Is how America won

All her holy wars

Fascist stars and bars

Capitalist theocracy

Is the real democracy

When you’re shootin’ from the hip

Load a religious clip

Jesus with a gun

He’s real real fun

Leaning to the right

Looking for a fight

If you want a war

Jesus will settle the score

Blood and guns

Cross and crutch

Fully-loaded Jesus

Got the killer’s touch

Say your prayers

It’s time to die

All the little Satans

Make baby Jesus cry

Automatic gunfire

Takes me way higher

Love for only Jesus

Kills ‘em all to please us

He didn’t die for you scum

Depends on where you’re from

We’ll always say we won

When Jesus gets his gun

Jesus wants a thrill

Jesus wants a kill

Hunting in my 4X4

Load the pelts then get some more

A heathen’s blood

Ain’t worth a lot

We want a crimson flood

So take the shot

Black or white

Brown or yellow

If you ain’t right

Then don’t say hello

Christ the racist

Will always face it

Stare you down

You fucking clown!

Wow! All those rhymes from Georgie Porgie! His secret talent? His daddy forced him to be prez when he just wanted to sing and play all day … what’s that song? I don’t wanna work, just bang the drum slowly all day?

Yep, G.W. Bushwacker in a nutshell … and we do mean NUT.