Ben and Jerry's Decides To Discontinue It's Trumptard Orange Marmalade Ice Cream Flavor

FROZEN FIDDLE, Vermont - (Satire News) - In a move that is being hailed by the majority of ice cream buyers in America, Ben and Jerry's has just announced that they will be taking their Trumptard Orange Marmalade off of the market.

This particular ice cream proved to be one of the companies least selling ice creams ever, even having worse than their Gen. George Custer Custard Surprise, which had sales in Native-American states such as New Mexico and Arizona of zero.

Info guru Andy Cohen recently stated that Trump would actually eat as many as a dozen half pints of his Trumptard Orange Marmalade in one 24-hour period.

Melanie swears that when Donaldo first began eating his namesake ice cream, his face became even more orange.