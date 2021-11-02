The Amazing New-Upstart e-Ocean Has Just Surpassed e-Bay In Sales and Popularity

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California – (Satire News) – A Quinnipinni Poll has just revealed that the new multinational e-commerce company, e-Ocean has just surpassed e-Bay in volume and popularity.

The latest upstart in the world of the Internet was founded by brother and sister twins, Wardlo and Wanda Flickavista.

Their grandfather, Basil Tuxi, was a very close friend of Hollywood sex-symbol Marilyn Monroe and Brooklyn mobster boss Salvatore Goombalini.

The Flickavista twins told Hullabaloo News Agency reporter Abel Zorro, that growing up in San Juan Capistrano, which is considered the Woodpecker Capital of The World, they developed a love and addiction for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer industry procedures.

Wanda stated that back in high school, she didn’t care at all about being a cheerleader, pep squad member, or a McDonald’s employee like all her girlfriends.

Wardlo added that he hated sports, mostly due to the fact that when he was a junior in high school, he stood 6-foot-4, and only weighted 105 pounds.

He giggled as he said that everyone, including teachers and the principal called him “Wardlo the Human Swizzle Stick.”

SIDENOTE: Abel Zorro noted that Warldo and the stunningly sexy Wanda are now getting the last laugh as e-Ocean is currently valued at $28.7 million.