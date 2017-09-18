Codenamed by the FBI as Buffoon Clown Axis of Evil, they are considered World Public Enemy Number 1 according to a report by every security and policing agency in the US and the EU.

Buffoon Clown Axis of Evil are wanted for crimes against humanity, with the extent of the atrocities such that the indictment sheet runs to 428 pages. It is estimated that just reading out the indictments in court will take 4 to 6 months.

Citizens should consider this rogue nation armed and extremely dangerous and should neither be approached or voted for. The Head of the Axis of Evil is known to consort with his 2 other Buffoon Clown buddies, Bear Rider Buffoon Clown and Rocket Man Buffoon Clown. Though the allegiance of the Buffoon Clown Axis of Evil is looking shaky and undercover agents are hopeful of exploiting the current Twitter Twatter fragmentation in the Alliance.

Elton John has weighed in categorically stating that Rocket Man Buffoon Clown cannot use his famous hit single Rocket Man for his theme song. His lawyers have sent him a very stern letter which they are sure will make him cower in submission. However this may backfire as the Buffoon Clown Axis of Evil Alliance knows where Elton John lives.

It appears as though the trend is catching after recent reports of fathers chasing their children around the streets with scary clown masks. Reporters were unsure if this latest suburban children scaring tactic was part of the Buffoon Clown Axis of Evil Alliance official policy or whether these are suburban radical breakaway groups.

Many are blaming Steven King for his hideous clown horror stories claiming that the Buffoon Clown Axis of Evil Alliance got their ideas from his junk manifesto of inflicting horror into the minds of children for profit.