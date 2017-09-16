Washington, DC President Trump held a press conference and announced plans for a manned flight to Mars.

"People keep telling me to go to Mars and so we will!" said Trump. Although the first passengers we had in mind refuse to go-Obama and Hillary-we still think it will be monumental for the U.S."

"I did promise my homie Vladimir that he could have half the planet if Russia will take care of building a wall between our two sections. Of course, they will want to name it the Donald J. Trump Wall and I give them permission to do so."