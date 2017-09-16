Written by Al N.
Saturday, 16 September 2017

image for Trump Promises to Split the Planet Mars With Russia
Trump hopes to send lots of people to Mars.

Washington, DC President Trump held a press conference and announced plans for a manned flight to Mars.

"People keep telling me to go to Mars and so we will!" said Trump. Although the first passengers we had in mind refuse to go-Obama and Hillary-we still think it will be monumental for the U.S."

"I did promise my homie Vladimir that he could have half the planet if Russia will take care of building a wall between our two sections. Of course, they will want to name it the Donald J. Trump Wall and I give them permission to do so."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

