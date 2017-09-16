Washington, DC A young sixth-grade boy, Frank Guacamole, who wrote to the President and asked if he could mow the White House lawn. Trump answered and said he could and got a big news story out of it.

While mowing the lawn, Frank was followed by Trump who walked right behind him and was continuously patting his back. After Frank was done mowing and meeting with the President, he talked to reporters.

"That was the most creeped out I've ever been, when he kept following me and patting me. And he wouldn't stop talking about himself. He must have told me his life story three times, at least it seemed like it. I couldn't get out of there fast enough!" said young Frank.