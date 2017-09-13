Despite the previous biblical claims of Trump.com™ Stormwall™ it has turned out to be just as useless as everything else he has promised.

Despite the Godlike claims made by Trump.com™, Scientists have confirmed that the StormWall™ did nothing to stop or even noticeably inhibit Hurricane Irma and has been declared another TrumpScam™ by the scientific community.

It turns out all it was really designed for was re-election advertising and actually had no weather defeating technology at all.

Despite this the US Treasury will still have to pay the Trump.com™ branding fees of $461.85 Billion. When outraged reporters asked why the government was paying for something that didn't work the Whitehouse™ replied, "the fee is not for the solution but for marketing and branding fees, which are payable regardless of the weather outcomes".

Further dramas for the US after it was revealed that FEMA was disbanded by the president to pay for the original StormWall™ construction. Given FEMAs entire budget went into the project and now the branding fee is nonrefundable US Emergency Services cannot be reconstituted. The Whitehouse™ trumpeted "that like the great pioneers that made this nation people need to learn survival skills and stop wasting government resources in trivial things like rescuing Americans in emergencies. We never had it in the 1800's so why do we need it now".