After the outrageous insult to our great magnificent, all knowing, benevolent, spiritually enlightened, marvelous President by the non-conforming Republican Senators Trump.com™ has vowed to destroy healthcare for democrat women as revenge.

When staff pointed out this was in fact only a tactic used by African tyrants like Idi Amin he was unmoved as he vowed they would pay for this inconvenience to his world domination agenda.

He has now signed a Presidential order that any women who are pregnant, didn't vote for him and intend to still give birth will be turned away from hospitals by the National Guard with orders to shoot to kill.

Typically this would draw outrage from the decent people in society, but they are all under a new Presidential Gag order and if they make any unpatriotic statements they will have their citizenship cancelled and they will be sent to the Mexican Wall Gulags

So the pregnant women will be joining the long list of other dissidents used a slave labor in the Gulag like Veterans, Blacks, Jews, LGBT, Immigrants, American Indians, Mexicans and most of all the innocent. It is also rumored that sane people will be targeted next, as the whitehouse claims that sane people are not capable of making America grate again and their incessant protests are UnAmerican.