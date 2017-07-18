Written by Gringo Lobos
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 18 July 2017

image for After failure of TrumpNoCare.com™ a presidential order to make pregnant democrats ineligble for health cover signed
Democrat women and children being herded onto trains enroute to the Mexican Wall Gulag

After the outrageous insult to our great magnificent, all knowing, benevolent, spiritually enlightened, marvelous President by the non-conforming Republican Senators Trump.com™ has vowed to destroy healthcare for democrat women as revenge.

When staff pointed out this was in fact only a tactic used by African tyrants like Idi Amin he was unmoved as he vowed they would pay for this inconvenience to his world domination agenda.

He has now signed a Presidential order that any women who are pregnant, didn't vote for him and intend to still give birth will be turned away from hospitals by the National Guard with orders to shoot to kill.

Typically this would draw outrage from the decent people in society, but they are all under a new Presidential Gag order and if they make any unpatriotic statements they will have their citizenship cancelled and they will be sent to the Mexican Wall Gulags

So the pregnant women will be joining the long list of other dissidents used a slave labor in the Gulag like Veterans, Blacks, Jews, LGBT, Immigrants, American Indians, Mexicans and most of all the innocent. It is also rumored that sane people will be targeted next, as the whitehouse claims that sane people are not capable of making America grate again and their incessant protests are UnAmerican.

Make Gringo Lobos's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 1?

5 2 13 18
54 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more