Monday, 17 July 2017

image for Trump.com™ ditches Pence in favour of Putin for 2020 RussMerica™ ticket
Trump.com™ gives Pence the bad news about the RussMerica™ ticket

Following the recent spate of the best deals in the world with Putin, Trump.com™ is to ditch Pence from the Republican Ticket for the RussMerica™ 2020 race.

After what has become known as the G20 Bromance deal, the administration is laying the groundwork for a Russian US corporate merger. The Kremlin and the Whitehouse are already in talks to discuss merger issues like disbanding the US constitution; dissolving congress and the senate; dismissing the courts; banning the press and gays; declaring martial law and renaming AirForce 1 to AeroFlop 0.

Administration spinner declared this to be the greatest deal in the history of the world and only our beloved eminence, his holiness El presidente could have achieved such a great win for the people of the US.

Congress and the senate have not responded as they were told they have had their public speaking rights cancelled and all government propaganda will now come exclusively through the whitehouse.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

