In response to the latest deviltry committed by the Kremlin to put its stooge Donald Trump into the presidency, Donald Junior now stands acquitted.

True, he was caught red-faced for being enthused that dirt might be available on Hillary Clinton, from a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Not the case.

His enthusiasm to get this dirt is considered aberration and impolite in the history of American politics, which honors fair play, decency, and benevolent respect for opponents.

But no dirt, no nothing. Veselnitskaya only wanted to get connected to work on rescinding The Magnitsky Act.

However! This further nothing burger, as part of the continuing lack of evidence for the nothing burger production line that Russia fixed the 2016 election, is up for The Smoking Bun 2017 Trophy.

The Smoking Bun Honor is given each year for "news coverage that goes over the top in hysteria and raw stupidity in misleading the public."

Past honors have gone to The Blue Waffle disease, affecting the female vagina and turning it the color blue and a sexually transmitted disease that affects only women.

Also to The Disappearing Blonde Gene scheme, which purports that blondes will disappear from the human race due to a "disappearing gene."

The Maggie Murphy Hoax involved growing a gigantic potato weighing 86 pounds and measuring 2 feet five inches.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction Hoax of 2003 was used to justify attack on Saddam Hussein and go to war in Iraq.

Currently, award possibilities have been concentrating on accusations that anything Russian must be automatically attacked!

This "thinking" means there is no need to look at, analyse, examine in full, research, investigate, discuss, or consider.

Smoking Bun Awards concentrate on Automatic Leap to A Stupid Conclusion.

Note: the smoking bun award should not be confused with The Smoking Bum Award, which focuses on "hot air from the rear of the politically absurd."