WASHINGTON, D.C.--Residents are being evacuated from the White House due to a massive sinkhole that's already swallowed much of the Trump Administration.

CNN reports that a depression the size of the Trump estate at Mar-a-Lago formed at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, and quickly grew. Authorities say the credibility of Donald Trump Jr., and possibly of the entire Trump Administration, was completely destroyed, and the Republican Party is 50 to 60 percent damaged. No one was in charge at the White House at the time, though a White House source leaked that the President was feverishly tweeting about his hatred of certain cable news pundits at the time the sinkhole appeared.



Rescue crews went into the White House and saved President Trump's cell phone and hairpiece, officials said.

Authorities urged Americans to continue watching cable TV to prepare for more shit storms, as the size of the hole is increasing.

At this time, the Republican Senate and House are without power or direction. It remains unclear when sanity will be restored to the White House.

Watch CNN for updates on this developing shit storm.