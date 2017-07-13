Mega Racist Howard says Trump.com™ not racist. People in Australia are now undergoing a 90's time warp with the King of the Baby Tossers™ once again trying to confuse, hoodwink and generally treat intelligent people like morons

Predictably the land of antipodean gummy bears have swallowed the lies hook, line and sinker, just like they did in the 90's and thanks to Howards ugle the race to the bottom, now have a country that is a downright ugly place to live. They are calling for all people who call Trump.com™ a racist to be deported to Manus Island, which is the premier refugee site in the world. Well for mental and physical torture anyway.

The whitehouse immediately seized on the opportunity in a vain attempt to get the Russian collusion off the table. They said "if the biggest racists in recent history says Trump.com™ is not a racists, well that pretty well proves it. Because if he wasn't a racist how could he know his most beloved eminence Trump.com™ wasn't."

When asked about the fact that he threw refugee babies overboard and how could such a hideous monster have any credibility they replied, "well it works for us, whats the problem?". They also indicated that as he was a supporter of Trump.com™ he would be offered a role in immigration, specifically the assist in the demonising the vulnerable propaganda unit.

Howard was very clear that it was he NOT Trump.com™ that invented using hapless refugees as political footballs and that whilst tossing normal white babies is of course bad, you have to remember they are refugees and therefore terrorists.