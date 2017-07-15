An outrageous attack from an unidentified terrorist who sent an unpatriotic email after 10pm will be dealt with a presidential order for a Navy Seal Black Ops strike. Worse this the unpatriotic terrorist is allegedly also harboring cats with unpaid parking fines.

He has gone into hiding fearing a drone strike on his house and has enlisted a group of white supremacists as his body guards.

He has also enlisted the help of Americas greatest Drone Hunter that will ensure if the CIA get a lock on him he still has Johnny to shoot the sucker down when it comes around.

Trump.com™ Press Secretary denied Trump.com™ was launching a raid but 15 minutes later Trump.com™ tweeted out that a certain unnamed unpatriotic terrorist that upset my attorney is going to get magnificently droned.

Using a Kindergarten crayon slate Conway wrote "there is no evidence of collusion between the lawyer, the president and Navy Seals, but that unpatriotic terrorist better leave the country".