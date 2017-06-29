Sitting astride Toilet Mouth Conway Trump has pronounced that under his magnificent leadership all Americans will now get Health Coverage. The nasty failing ObamaCare will be replaced by our magnificent TrumpNoCare.com™.

Huckabee from the podium stated that they already had with excellent win at Veterans Affairs. Overnight the department has transformed into the premier health providers in the entire world for all of recorded history.

When questioned about Robert O'Neill, the Navy Seal who shot BinLaden and has categorically refuted the quality of Vets health care, Conway replied, "everyone knows that guy didn't shoot Bin Laden, because Trump was there, and in fact it was Trump our great American hero that actually shot him and was just being polite to the Navy Seals. Yesterday the entire department was revitalised and is now perfect, pointing to the picture of the latest modern facilities. We have the mostest greatest surgeon from the civil war who single handedly (because he is a amputee himself) hacked off more limbs than any other man alive".

When pointed out by the press gallery that this was the exact opposite to the CBO scoring and that 22 million people would actually lose coverage. Spicer blurted back "that is fake news because we only win in the whitehouse and this is why we are at war with all you dissidents in the media and are the greatest threat to making America great again. It is exactly because of this type of distortion of our alternative facts that all Americans hate you and love us".

Further questions raised the issue of exclusions to which Twilight Zone Spicer screamed at the media, that "only a fantastically small minority of Americans will miss out including Veterans, Old People, Blacks, Immigrants, Mexicans, Democrats, poor people [editors note - they are not entitled to capital letters either], and anyone else who critical of the president"..

In closing Twilight Zone Spicer asked if anyone in the press gallery knew anyone that wanted the press secretary job as he was having trouble finding a replacement.