The American Civil Liberties Union announced today they are embarking on a grass roots effort to..."Make America Whole Again. Marry a Mexican, adopt a Muslim and take a lesbian to lunch in Indianapolis, is a grass roots effort to get citizens involved in fighting back the Trump administration's discriminatory practice involving immigrants."

The statement appeals to all unmarried people, old and young, single and divorced, gay or lesbian to be humanitarians and marry an immigrant. Married folks can adopt a Muslim, open and fair minded people can take a lesbian or gay person to lunch in VP Mike Pence's state of Indiana and willing citizens can go to the bathroom in North Carolina with a transgender friend."

The surprise announcement brought an instant response from thousands of US citizens who volunteered to step forward. President Donald Trump has labeled the initiative as "dangerous, un-American and the ACLU as enemies of the country! Jeff Sessions will take care of these subversives," he paused, "as soon as he gets off the phone with Vladmir."

The Associated Press is reporting that the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive with a few exceptions such as devout Trump supporters who have vowed to have the ACLU labeled as enemies of the state and be deported to Siberia...or...anyplace else that Sessions and Vladmir agree on."

According to the AP the reaction was swift from ex Governor Pat McCrory of North Carolina. He condemned it as anti Christian and left North Carolina "for a needed vacation," as aides put it. The AP investigated and discovered that, in fact, he had checked into Marcus Bachmann's "pray away the gay" institute in Minneapolis under the code name....Pussy Willow.