Written by Keith Shirey
Wednesday, 14 September 2016

In early September, Hillary Clinton told a fund-raising crowd, "To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables, right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it." 

The generalities of course drew criticism from the Trump camp, his "spinners" twisting themselves into contortions of faux outrage on television. Indeed, the entire GOP went on the attack. Many media hacks expressed dismay and shock, some actually faked being traumatized.

Even Jimmy Kimmell, the late night talk show host, and would be comic, got into the act saying to a Hillary who wasn't there on his show, "'What are you doing calling Trump supporters a 'basket of deplorables?!' What's the matter - you couldn't come up with an insult that sounded like a richer, whiter lady?," lectured the wanna be political scientist. But one supposes that Jimmy Logic thinks his ad hominem attack is compelling and decisive.

Hillary backed down a tad and proffered a faux apology "expressing regret" for actually speaking the truth about Trump's supporters.

But Only half? Only one-half of Trump's backers are bigots? Clinton should have truly apologized for calculating such a small number. A recent survey of Trump supporters found that two-thirds of then believe Obama is a Muslim. The same poll found 59 percent of Trump supporters think Obama was not born in the United States. Another poll finds that 2/3rd's believe Obama may not be a citizen.

These are leaking drool cup beliefs. They are inane but are also racist and xenophobic. This dribble is based on the notion that a black man with the name Barak Hussien Obama could not be a U.S.-born Christian but must be a secret Muslim born in Africa.

As to Islamaphobia, 76% of Trump's backers support his call for banning Muslims from entering the U.S. Misogony? The evidence is anecdotal but at Trump rallies sexist merchandise are the most popular items. Their repulsive slogans are "Trump The Bitch" and "Hillary Sucks But Not Like Monica."

This is really not all that complicated, was Hillary "over generalistic?" Unless one dwells in an alternate reality, one incontrovertibly understands that the presidential aspirant you back, Dangerous Donald, is racist, sexist, homophobic, and xenophobic. Most certainly, If you know what he stands for you're apt to be very much like him.

What did I just suggest about Trump's supporters alternate reality? I think I just let two-thirds of them off the hook because they do indeed dwell in an alternate universe where, to them, actual reality is as foreign as principles of decency, truth-telling, compassion and other values associated with those who cannot be described as living in a basket of deplorables.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

