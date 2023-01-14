“Making Love” from Nation to Nation on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and some countries want to express their love for other countries.

Russia wants to “make love” to Ukraine.

China wants to “make love” to Taiwan.

The USA and Canada want to “make love” to Haiti.

But a lot of nations actually just want to “make love” to their own people. Iran and Afghanistan are excellent examples. Some may say Britain wants to “do it” to their own people too. Indian Hindus “love to love” their Muslim brothers and sisters.

Oh, right, and the USA is also “getting it on” with Yemen. (With so much love, one can sometimes forget who “loves” whom.)

And what’s another term for “make love”? Hmm … can’t recall just now, since there are so many, so of them quite crude if not downright violent. “Make love not war”? No, that’s not quite right. That hasn’t been said since a wonderful unwinnable war last gripped some of the world … the last time – no, not that last, the next to la – no, the next to next to … never mind.

Go fuck someone if you can, and if you can’t, go fuck yourself – and Happy Valentine’s Day!