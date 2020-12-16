Trump makes his first anti-Presidential move

In breaking news, outgoing US president, Donald J. Trump, has hijacked the official presidential airliner, Air Force One, and has flown himself to an abandoned runway north of Seattle, Washington state.

With the presidential election well and truly decided, Trump has decided to play cat and mouse with the constitutional expectations of his caretaker role. "Let's see Biden get out of this one," Trump announced on Twitter. It is believed that President Trump might fly the aircraft to Tahiti, where he has some holiday resorts.

President-elect Joe Biden was not bothered by his actions. "He'll just have a bit of fun for a while, but, eventually, he's got to bow to the will of the people," the 78-year-old Senator asserted.

Apparently, the Pentagon big cheeses have sent a squadron of F-35s to monitor the situation, 7but nobody, not even Sarah Palin, can work out what this megalomaniac is going to do next.