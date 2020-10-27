North Korea Tourist Boom

It's well known that North Korea is one of the most secretive states in the world. However, North Korea watchers tell us that, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a radical increase in the number of people choosing North Korea as a holiday destination.

Recently Kim Jong-un was seen weeping on television. At first, it was thought to be spurred by remorse for those many thousands of his subjects who had died, but it turned out they were tears of joy -

the reason being, that North Korea has managed to hold many of the tourists on trumped-up charges, and set them to work in salt mines.

Tourism specialist Mike Amerasbroke says that the warnings have been there all along.

"You can probably tell that it's not the best idea to visit the country through their advertising campaign," he said. "North Korea: You'll never want to leave, because if you try, we'll kill you.”