Man Turns Whistleblower

A man has been removed from his lucrative supervisory position in a top toy company after he turned whistle-blower, much to the anger of its senior executives.

Ben Blower, of Dudley, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, had worked at Whistler Toys for more than 25 years, when the culmination of a quarter of a century of his mind-blowingly tedious office duties finally blew his mind, and he started to carry a plastic whistle around at work, and to blow it.

Initially, his colleagues thought it was a joke, but, as regular as clockwork, big Ben gave a toot for the hour, a quarter past, half past, and a quarter to each and every hour that dragged on during the workday. Eventually, the incessant high-pitched peep-peep-peep of Blower's whistle started to get on his colleagues' fraying nerves.

Finally, Ben's boss called him into his office, and warned him, in no uncertain terms, about his irrational behaviour. Ben said he was tired of office work, and wanted to become part of the Quality Assurance team, so that he could test the plastic whistles by blowing them all day long.

After some consideration, Ben was relieved of his supervisory position, and relocated in QA, where he is now blowing whistles for all he's worth.

Wbich is nothing.