The American Destroyer, The USS Squanto, Reports A Strange Scientific Sighting While In The Bermuda Triangle

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 18 January 2023

image for The American Destroyer, The USS Squanto, Reports A Strange Scientific Sighting While In The Bermuda Triangle
"If the vessel is North Korean, sink the bitch!" -PRESIDENT BIDEN

SOMEWHERE IN THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE - (US Satire) - The White House reports that the United States naval destroyer The USS Squanto, has reported a very unusual sighting while it was cruising in the Bermuda Triangle.

Capt. Livingston Brian Krittsweather, 47, stated that at 03:35 am, the ship's radar man, saw a very odd-looking spot on his radar.

The radarman stated the spot was about the size of a football field. He immediately looked in the manual on Bermuda Triangle sightings, and he could not find anything that resembled that football field looking spot.

He notified Capt. Krittsweather, who right away called up President Biden.

POTUS informed him to call General Quarters, as the spot could be some wayward North Korean vessels.

SIDENOTE: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will soon brief the American news media on just exactly what this spotting is.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

