Meteorologists Report That The Winds From Hurricane Ian Were So Strong That They Destroyed Thousands of Clouds

Monday, 3 October 2022

image for Meteorologists Report That The Winds From Hurricane Ian Were So Strong That They Destroyed Thousands of Clouds
These are just some of the clouds that were totally destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

MIAMI, Florida - (Satire News) - Meteorologists with The Miami Hurricane Federation (MHF) report that Hurricane Ian, was one of the most powerful hurricanes since hurricanes first showed up on Earth.

Ian, which was named after famed writer Ian Fleming, started as a mere 4 mph drizzle baby, but it ended up becoming a huge Category 5 grandmother hurricane with winds gusting up to 198 mph in Fort Myers, Florida, and Alligator Nuts, Florida.

A spokesperson for MHF told BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx that Ian was such a fierce, relenting bastard hurricane that it actually destroyed thousands of clouds; including cirrus, cumulus, nimbus, and minibus.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

