Category 5 Hurricane Ian Was So Damn Powerful That a Pet Giraffe From Florida Ended Up In South Carolina

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 2 October 2022

GATOR GROIN, Florida - (Satire News) - The US Department of Hurricanes has just announced that Hurricane Ian, with winds hitting as high as 170 mph was extremely destructive.

Resident of The Plywood State, report that parts of their homes, businesses, and even their vehicles were picked up by Ian The Great and ended up in South Carolina.

One resident of Gator Groin, Leslie Belle Fitstick, 37, said that she has learned that her pet giraffe named "Stretchy" has been found wandering around just outside of Watermelon Seed, South Carolina.

The pet giraffe was not harmed except for a few small palm tree bruises on her long neck.

Meanwhile, President Biden has said that the US government will pay to have "Stretchy" as well as parts of homes, businesses, and all pets shipped by Amazon Prime back to their respective owners in Florida.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

