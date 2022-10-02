Category 5 Hurricane Ian Was So Devastating That An Orca Whale Was Spotted In a Fort Myers, Florida Street

FORT MYERS, Florida - (Satire News) - Boom Boom News reporter, Hacienda Fiddle, who was on the scene in Fort Myers, reported seeing an adult orca whale in the street in front of the Holiday Inn that she was reporting from.

Miss Fiddle said that she also counted about three sharks, five dolphins, an aged marlin, a school of goldfish, and various amounts of jellyfish, all in the street.

The manager of the motel where she was staying, Saheed Yafeem, 43, told her that he actually saw a Grub Hub automobile flying through the air with all kinds of fast food items falling out of it.

SIDENOTE: Hacienda said that all that is left of the McDonalds that used to sit across the street from the motel is about two feet of one of the golden arches and dozens of Big Macs scattered all over the parking lot.