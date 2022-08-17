Cong. Liz Cheney Loses Her House of Representatives Seat But Vows To Be The GOP Presidential Candidate For 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyoming - (Satire News) - Anderson Cooper is reporting that the nicest, sweetest, most compassionate Republican that he has ever met; other than John McCain and Mitt Romney is Elizabeth Cheney.

Liz is the vice-chairman of The Senate Condemnatory Hearing On the Trump Inspired Evil Terrorist Assault on The US Capitol on Jan.6.

Coop spoke with Ms. Cheney and she let him know that even though she lost her position, now she will be able to focus 100% on digging up much, much more anti-America stuff that the man who she has pegged Trump The Treason Twat has committed.

Cheney said that when The Trumpturd lost the presidential election, he became a fucking "Loser." But with her losing her House of Representatives seat, she is not a "Loser," like Comrade Donaldski, but instead she will be the thorn in Cheeto Face's side as he faces life in prison for ever and ever, without a salt grain's possibility of getting paroled.

SIDENOTE: Boom Boom News has just stated that the bros at Sing Sing Prison can hardly wait for Trump's orange ass to arrive so that they can all line up and give the mean, hate-spewing racist the BLM greeting that they are all looking forward to giving him; especially Homer Kaepernick, who is a second cousin of Colin Kaepernick.