How Can White Guys Ignore Subpoenas?

Trump and his gang are ignoring subpoenas. All familiar names like Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, pal Steve Bannon, Jim Jordan, attorney John Eastman, and a talker called Dan Scavino. Who is Dan Scavino?

It was amazing that Ivanka Trump agreed to testify before the January 6th Committee. Even Jarod showed up to testify. But many of Trump’s gang are no-shows.

Men of African American descent seldom receive subpoenas. Instead, they get a knee on the neck and suffocate to death. Or they receive a bullet in their back while jogging. A lady of African American descent was mistakenly shot and killed in her bed after an unannounced police house entry.

“We had the wrong address!”

They can’t get the correct address, but it's okay to carry a loaded pistol, break into a house and fire it? And how is it ever justified to kill anyone in their bed?

But Trump’s white guys? Ho, hum!

The Justice Department should arrest those white guys who are ignoring subpoenas. Instead, Merrick Garland is scrutinizing the issue.

What is there to scrutinize?

If a non-Trump gang member were to ignore a subpoena, two giants would knock on his door and he'd be frog-walked to court to stand before a judge. And that would be one mean, angry judge.

He’d better have a broken leg with a cast up to his neck if he wants to stay out of the clinker—otherwise, a fine. No money? Right! Jail time.

But Trump, Bannon, Meadows, Jordan, Eastman, Scavino, and the rest of the insurrection gang? Ho, hum.

“I have to tend to my beehive.”

Aren’t you supposed to be scrutinizing the issue?

