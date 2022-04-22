A Disheveled and Disoriented Donald Trump Is Apprehended As He Is Walking Around In Downtown Palm Beach At 3 AM Shirtless and In His Spiderwoman Boxer Shorts

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 22 April 2022

image for A Disheveled and Disoriented Donald Trump Is Apprehended As He Is Walking Around In Downtown Palm Beach At 3 AM Shirtless and In His Spiderwoman Boxer Shorts
"I swear dat Donald he be looking mo and mo goofier and downright stupider dan ever before." -Omarosa Manigault

PALM BEACH, Florida - (Satire News) - Two Palm Beach police officers took Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump into custody after he was seen walking around semi-naked at 3 AM in downtown Palm Beach.

Police officer Nick R. Waferwater (PBPD Badge Number 7078031) wrote the orange fella a ticket for vagrancy, loitering, jaywalking, and for playing with his pee-pee in public.

Meanwhile fellow police officer Pablo de Los Tamales (PBBD Badge Number 7076610) noted that the Trumptard smelled highly of Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and Ben Gay.

DJT was fingerprinted, checked for any STD's, and driven home and told to stay inside his Mar-a-Lago mansion for 8 days, or he would be arrested and charged with Habeas Con Carne Delicto Poupon. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

