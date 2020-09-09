Gwyneth Paltrow Named US Surgeon General

Funny story written by Wildpete

Wednesday, 9 September 2020

image for Gwyneth Paltrow Named US Surgeon General
Dr. Paltrow

WASHINGTON – Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has long been a proponent of alternative healing, as seen in her online shopping website, goo.com. Now, she will be able to take her message to a much larger audience, as she prepares to be sworn-in as the US Surgeon General.

“I am so happy to be able to introduce my products to the entire nation as the new Surgeon General. I think what this country really needs is a $128 yoga mat, a $40 water bottle or a $120 diffuser,” said Paltrow. “If you act now, I will throw in my special Goop Bundle. 4 essential oils that have a retail price of $100. If the nation feels bloated, I have a cure for that. If the nation needs something to keep their produce in while at the supermarket, I have something for that. Dirty tongue, I can hook you up.”

“And don’t forget, I have lots and lots of sex toys. This is going to be so much fun!”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Gwyneth Paltrow

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more