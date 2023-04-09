It's been discovered that Religion is a lie

Funny story written by Jake de Fake

Sunday, 9 April 2023

"Dad, why didn't you crucify yourself instead; you put that tree of life in Eden, you knew what would happen."

Religious News: A scientist named Alberto Winestein proclaimed to the world that religion on earth is a fabrication of the human mind.

"I challenge any religion to call on their prophet's or God's to come down from heaven to speak to me in front of national television, to declare their religion as true." says Winestein.

Religion was created and supported by ancient priest to control the mind's of their followers to extract from them slavery, sex, a faithful army, food, and material goods.

The constitution supports the lie of religion, so is the constitution a lie? Yes, it's probably a lie in more than one way since law makers contort constitutional words to support laws that are based on lies. Religion has no tax exemption. Religion has no freedom outside of it's established building.

We take it for granted that religions are born, grow and disappear – but we are also oddly blind to that reality because the human mind is unaware of history and truth.

When we recognize a faith, we treat its teachings and traditions as timeless and sacrosanct because it's followers are violent, influential and organized like a typical gang.

And when a religion disappears, it becomes a myth, and its claim to sacred truth expires. Tales of the Egyptian, Greek and Norse pantheons are now considered legends, not holy writ.

Even today’s dominant religions have continually evolved their lies throughout history. Early Christianity, for example, was truly strange. It included church inquisitions, sexual torture, heretical burnings, self whipping and a rejection of science and facts.

Unfortunately, in our modern times, millions that are born, every year, will fall prey to religious lies and fable.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

